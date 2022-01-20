Eastern North Carolina prepares for winter storm

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - In the list of supplies needed for a winter storm, one item ran out quickly at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Pitt County on Wednesday.

“We sold four pallets today and we’re expecting another four to eight tomorrow,” supervisor Kyle Sharp said about rock salt.

Other items on the list included generators, generator gas, firewood, chainsaws, pipe insulation, pipe wrap, and faucet covers, according to Sharp.

For Mary Link, the demand for rock salt was expected, having lived in Pitt County for more than 40 years. Link said she used rock salt to treat her driveway and melt the snow and ice.

“A lot of times when you come in, they don’t have any salt,” Link said. “They’re all sold out of it but… I have it in my garage every year. I usually keep two bags.”

Link, who’s from Wisconsin, is one of many residents in Eastern North Carolina bracing for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been treating roads.

“We have been brining all the primary, and most of the secondary roads,” NCDOT communications officer Tim Hass said. “We’ll be continuing that process tomorrow.”

Hass said brine is better than salt in that it adheres to the roadway, so unless there’s flooding, the department is confident brine will stick to the roadway. Hass added that crews will continue to treat roads and if there’s accumulation, they’ll move over to plowing.

As for possible power outages, Greenville Utilities said it has been preparing as well.

“We actually have tree trimming crews whose specific purpose is to go out throughout the year and trim trees back that are near our power lines,” communications manager Steve Hawley said.

“That way, in wind storms and ice storms like we’re expecting this weekend, hopefully those trees, if they do come down, they’re not going to affect our power lines.”

Should the power go out in Washington, Tracy Warren said he’s prepared.

“We’ve been thinking about generators and everything so, we said ‘Let’s stop by today and let’s see what they have,” Warren said about Lowe’s. “They have two, we bought them and we’re gonna give one to [our] daughter and son-in-law. We’re excited about being ready for this winter weather.”

