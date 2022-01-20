Advertisement

District Attorney to provide update in investigation of officer shooting son

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A press conference will be held Thursday regarding the investigation into a Jacksonville police officer who is accused of fatally shooting his 15-year-old son.

District Attorney Ben David of New Hanover and Pender counties will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Onslow County Courthouse to provide an update in the case.

Officials say Jacksonville police officer Detective John Clukey fatally shot his son, Alexander Clukey, outside the family home on Haw Branch Road on December 27th. At the time, deputies said the child’s father accidentally shot his son in the head.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee removed himself from the investigation earlier this month. Lee says that he made the decision to avoid the appearance of any partiality or potential conflict. The officer, Det. John Clukey is a lead detective in an upcoming murder trial, according to Lee.

The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts officially assigned Attorney Ben David and his office to the case.

Clukey has been a police officer since 2010 and his current rank is listed as corporal. He was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, according to Jacksonville police.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
The wintery weather will move in Thursday night.
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Warnings Issued
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Greenville Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
The plant will shut down in January 2023.
DENSO closing Greenville plant
Pitt County accident
Driver charged after pickup truck ends up in Pitt County creek

Latest News

State lawmakers meet to debate, vote on primary delay
State lawmakers meet to debate, vote on primary delay
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
Gas prices rise in North Carolina
Gas prices rise in North Carolina
Eastern North Carolina prepares for winter storm