District Attorney to provide update in investigation of officer shooting son

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A press conference will be held Thursday regarding the investigation into a Jacksonville police officer who is accused of fatally shooting his 15-year-old son.

District Attorney Ben David of New Hanover and Pender counties will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Onslow County Courthouse to provide an update in the case.

Officials say Jacksonville police officer Detective John Clukey fatally shot his son, Alexander Clukey, outside the family home on Haw Branch Road on December 27th. At the time, deputies said the child’s father accidentally shot his son in the head.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee removed himself from the investigation earlier this month. Lee says that he made the decision to avoid the appearance of any partiality or potential conflict. The officer, Det. John Clukey is a lead detective in an upcoming murder trial, according to Lee.

The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts officially assigned Attorney Ben David and his office to the case.

Clukey has been a police officer since 2010 and his current rank is listed as corporal. He was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, according to Jacksonville police.

