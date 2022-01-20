DENSO closing impacts hundreds of Greenville residents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - DENSO announced Tuesday that it is closing its Greenville plant.

Brad Hufford with the Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance says he’s very disappointed to hear that DENSO Corp. plans to close its Greenville plant and feels for the employees that will be impacted.

The DENSO Greenville plant employs 475 people.

Hufford says while he’s disappointed by the news, it is unusual for companies to give such a long notice period. He says company leaders have been in touch with local officials and are assisting in helping workers find new opportunities.

Hufford adds that the Greenville area has a strong manufacturing base and skilled workforce and hopes to see workers find new local opportunities quickly.

“There’s a lot of employment opportunities out there especially for companies in manufacturing, so we feel really confident that the workers and the skills [they] have acquired through working at DENSO will be very attractive to the local employers as they help fill positions that they have.”

DENSO says Greenville employees will have the opportunity to pursue jobs at other DENSO locations.

