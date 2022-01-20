Advertisement

Craven County deputy honored for heroism

Deputy Zach Bellingham was honored Thursday for his heroism.
Deputy Zach Bellingham was honored Thursday for his heroism.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina deputy was honored for his heroism Thursday after being shot in the line of duty last fall.

The Sons of the American Revolution New Bern Chapter presented Craven County Deputy Zach Bellingham with a medal for heroism at the sheriff’s office.

Bellingham was shot last October while performing a wellness check on a man on Crooked Run Drive in New Bern.

Organizers praised the deputy’s commitment to the community and recognized his service in the Marine Corps as well.

Bellingham has spent the last few months recovering and rehabbing in Georgia and Greenville, and Thursday morning was surprised with the honor.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” Bellingham said.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says he hopes to see Bellingham back on duty this spring.

