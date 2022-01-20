Advertisement

LIVE: Cooper to give update on incoming winter weather

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Cooper is providing North Carolinians with an update Thursday at 3 p.m. on the winter weather approaching.

Cooper issued a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of the second winter storm to move through North Carolina in a week.

While last weekend’s storm brought the most significant impacts to western and central parts of the state, the approaching storm is expected to bring several inches of snowfall from the Triangle northeast toward the coast, and up to a half-inch of ice accumulation to southeastern counties.

Cooper is going to give updates to the public and then reporters will be able to ask questions to the governor.

