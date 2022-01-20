Advertisement

Controversial Rocky Mount city manager on administrative leave, announces retirement

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An embattled city manager says she will retire next month, but until then she is on administrative leave.

Rochelle Small-Toney has been head of city government in Rocky Mount since 2017.

Small-Toney was the subject of a critical State Auditor’s report in 2020, while in 2019 city council met behind closed doors after the city manager came under fire for hiring practices and questionable renovations to her office.

The Wilmington native will retire on February 28th, after nearly 40 years in public service. A news release says she will be on administrative leave until her retirement date.

Small-Toney came to Rocky Mount from Fayetteville where she served as deputy city manager. In 2012, she was forced to resign from the top job in Savannah, Georgia over allegations of fiscal mismanagement.

Former assistant city manager Peter Varney is serving as the interim city manager.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
The wintery weather will move in Thursday night.
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Warnings Issued
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Greenville Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
The plant will shut down in January 2023.
DENSO closing Greenville plant
Pitt County accident
Driver charged after pickup truck ends up in Pitt County creek

Latest News

The December 27th shooting happened outside this Onslow County home.
District attorney say no charges against Jacksonville police officer who shot & killed son
Cooper gives update on winter storm
LIVE: Cooper to give update on incoming winter weather
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Hiring event aimed to help QVC employees impacted by fire
This is the site of the proposed data mining center in Pitt County.
ECU students to protest potential data center facility