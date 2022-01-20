Controversial Rocky Mount city manager on administrative leave, announces retirement

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An embattled city manager says she will retire next month, but until then she is on administrative leave.

Rochelle Small-Toney has been head of city government in Rocky Mount since 2017.

Small-Toney was the subject of a critical State Auditor’s report in 2020, while in 2019 city council met behind closed doors after the city manager came under fire for hiring practices and questionable renovations to her office.

The Wilmington native will retire on February 28th, after nearly 40 years in public service. A news release says she will be on administrative leave until her retirement date.

Small-Toney came to Rocky Mount from Fayetteville where she served as deputy city manager. In 2012, she was forced to resign from the top job in Savannah, Georgia over allegations of fiscal mismanagement.

Former assistant city manager Peter Varney is serving as the interim city manager.

