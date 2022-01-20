Advertisement

Ball’s Triple Double helps Hornets sink Celtics on the road

Hornets 111, Celtics 102
(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) LaMelo Ball had a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 111-102 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 28 points, Miles Bridges scored 22 and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 for the Hornets, who won for the ninth time in 12 games.

Dennis Schroder paced Boston with 24 points. Jaylen Brown scored 21 and Al Horford had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Boston star Jayson Tatum was hampered by foul trouble and finished with just 12 points on 5-of-19 shooting in 35 minutes. The Celtics had won five of six.

