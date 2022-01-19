SOURCE: Two dead, seven Marines critical after military vehicle crash in Onslow County

Advertisement

Two dead, seven Marines critical after military vehicle crash in Onslow County

Military vehicle crash
Military vehicle crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Jan. 19, 2022
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - At least two Marines have died and seven critically injures after a military truck crashed in Onslow County.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, that’s between Verona and Holly Ridge.

A witness tells WITN News that a Marine 5-ton truck carrying several Marines rolled over. That witness said there were “many injured” and that a medical helicopter had landed to pick up the injured Marines.

A source said five Marines in the truck were not injured.

Onslow County has sent multiple rescue units to the scene, while Camp Lejeune tells us that base fire and emergency services are on scene providing support.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

