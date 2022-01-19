Wilson Greenfield sweeps JP2 boys and girls, former Rose star Murphy shares about picking Queens University for basketball
Murphy signed with the D-II program last week
Jan. 18, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
GREENFIELD 92, JOHN PAUL II 34
GIRLS
GREENFIELD 41, JOHN PAUL II 40
“God sitll has a plan for me. There is no telling what I might do at Charlotte. What it might lead me to you know,” says Greenfield’s and Greenville native Aaron Murphy, “Queens in a year or two will be playing D1. They will be heading to the Big South so that’s one of the reasons I picked Queens.”
