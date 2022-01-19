Advertisement

Wilson Greenfield sweeps JP2 boys and girls, former Rose star Murphy shares about picking Queens University for basketball

Murphy signed with the D-II program last week
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

GREENFIELD 92, JOHN PAUL II 34

GIRLS

GREENFIELD 41, JOHN PAUL II 40

“God sitll has a plan for me. There is no telling what I might do at Charlotte. What it might lead me to you know,” says Greenfield’s and Greenville native Aaron Murphy, “Queens in a year or two will be playing D1. They will be heading to the Big South so that’s one of the reasons I picked Queens.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.
Greenville woman dies after hit while walking in Food Lion parking lot
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Ice storm threat increases for Friday
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A Kinston police officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
No charges in crash involving Kinston police officer

Latest News

Wilson Greenfield sweeps JP2 boys and girls, former Rose star Murphy shares about picking Queens Uni
ECU men’s basketball blows 20-point 2nd half lead, falls to UCF in overtime
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes huge first period sinks Bruins
Miami builds 27-point halftime lead, cruises past UNC 85-57