Vidant Greenville COVID-19 testing site closed Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health’s Greenville drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be closed Friday, Jan. 21st due to inclement weather.

Vidant Health says the site will reopen Sunday, Jan. 23rd at 9 a.m., weather permitting. It is not open on Saturdays.

Vidant is asking people to note the gate to the Greenville drive-through site may close early depending on capacity and people should expect delays.

More information on Vidant’s COVID-19 testing resources can be found here.

