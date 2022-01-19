Teacher of the Week: Kimberly Zimmerman from Swansboro Middle School

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for January 19 is Kimberly Zimmerman from Swansboro Middle School.

Zimmerman is in her 11th year of teaching orchestra at the middle school. She is also the advisor for an eighth grade string quartet and the school’s chapter of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

As a teacher, Zimmerman believes strongly in creating community, celebrating excellence and pursuing opportunities for her students. Her students have achieved great success by receiving Superior ratings at adjudication, as well as placement and leadership opportunities in county and regional level orchestras.

Zimmerman says she loves taking field trips, baking cookies, playing the cello and traveling as often as possible.

The person who nominated Mrs. Zimmerman Nichols wrote, “I want to nominate Kimberly Zimmerman for Teacher of the Week.

She’s the orchestra teacher at my school and one of the most fun people to be around. She’s provided me, as a violist, with many opportunities for growth while supporting me and my mistakes.

She’s funny, she works hard and she cares for our safety and health. Everything that she taught me and my class last year, she taught during the pandemic. All in all, she’s a deserving candidate for Teacher of the Week.”

Congratulations Mrs. Zimmerman!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

