Suspect arrested in triple murder in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City Police say a suspect has been arrested in a December shooting that left three people dead, including a child, and three others injured.

Police say 37-year-old Terence Seymore was arrested in New Bern and charged with three counts of murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Back on December second police responded to a shooting call and officers say 18-year-old Jaquan White, 39-year-old Takeyia Berry, and 3-year-old Allura Pledger died from their injuries.

Seymore is in the Albemarle District Jail under a $1,001,000.00 secured bond.

