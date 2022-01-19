Advertisement

State lawmakers meet to debate, vote on primary delay

NC redistricting map
NC redistricting map(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The state General Assembly is meeting on legislation that would delay the state’s primary by another three weeks.

It’s unclear if enough Democrats will go along to make the postponement sought by Republicans stick. GOP leaders planned votes for Wednesday on legislation that would push back primary elections from May 17 to June 7.

They argue extra time is needed to redraw redistricting plans should the state Supreme Court strike down maps that the Republican-controlled legislature enacted in November.

Democratic legislative leaders don’t want the legislature to approve a delay, saying it’s best for the Supreme Court to decide on a schedule.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.
Greenville woman dies after hit while walking in Food Lion parking lot
The plant will shut down in January 2023.
DENSO closing Greenville plant
Heavy wintry weather is possible Friday afternoon/Friday night
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Ice storm threat increases for Friday
Danny Smith, Tara Stancil
UPDATE: Parents indicted on murder charges in toddler’s death
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Teacher of the Week: Kimberly Zimmerman
Teacher of the Week: Kimberly Zimmerman
Pet of the Week: Cookie
Pet of the Week: Cookie
Cookie
Pet of the Week: Cookie
Wilson Greenfield sweeps JP2 boys and girls, former Rose star Murphy shares about picking Queens Uni