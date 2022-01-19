State lawmakers meet to debate, vote on primary delay

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The state General Assembly is meeting on legislation that would delay the state’s primary by another three weeks.

It’s unclear if enough Democrats will go along to make the postponement sought by Republicans stick. GOP leaders planned votes for Wednesday on legislation that would push back primary elections from May 17 to June 7.

They argue extra time is needed to redraw redistricting plans should the state Supreme Court strike down maps that the Republican-controlled legislature enacted in November.

Democratic legislative leaders don’t want the legislature to approve a delay, saying it’s best for the Supreme Court to decide on a schedule.

