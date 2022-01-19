Severe storms could close COVID-19 testing sites

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - StarMed Healthcare closed health facilities around North Carolina this past weekend due to weather conditions.

The healthcare organization says it only kept testing and vaccination sites open in Jacksonville, Kinston, and New Bern.

Health experts with StarMed say they test anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 people for COVID-19 daily across the state.

Two severe storms heading for eastern regions of North Carolina could cause area testing sites to shut down.

“We wait till the night before to decide what we’re going to do so we can get the most accurate forecasting. We don’t want to close if it’s possible to be open... obviously, we don’t want to open if it’s dangerous out.” Dr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed Primary and Urgent Care chief medical officer said.

StarMed has extended its hours because of long lines that have persisted at testing sites throughout the workday.

Piramzadian encourages people to get tested and vaccinated as Onslow County continues to see a surge in COVID-19 clusters and an increase in deaths related to the virus.

WITN asked Piramzadian about the continuing threat of the extremely transmissible omicron variant.

“This is much more contagious so it is going to be a very bad winter season, unfortunately.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.