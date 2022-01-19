Pet of the Week: Cookie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is as sweet as her name!

Cookie is a one-and-a-half year old pit bull mix. One of the first things you’ll notice about her is her loving personality and adorable ears!

She hasn’t been in the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s care for very long, but since she’s arrived, she’s won the hearts of everyone she’s met! Volunteers say that cookie is fun-loving and would make a great companion for anyone looking for a snuggle bug.

Cookie did test positive for heartworms, but is being treated with antibiotics. Volunteers do recommend talking with your veterinarian before adopting cookie.

If you’re interested in Cookie or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.