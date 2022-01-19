Advertisement

Morehead City Fire and EMS gets upgraded rating

Morehead City Fire
Morehead City Fire(Morehead City communications director Alizé Proisy)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City Fire and EMS Department has received a new rating from state officials.

Morehead City says Mike Causey, North Carolina Insurance commissioner and state fire marshal announced its fire and EMS department received a rating of 3, effective May 1st, 2022.

Morehead City’s rural districts Michell Village Crab Point and Wildwood also both received a rating of 3.

The city explains the North Carolina Response Rating System ratings system ranges from one (highest) to ten (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state). Higher ratings suggest a department is better equipped to respond to fires, and can also lower homeowners’ insurance rates in that fire district.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Fulk for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Causey said.

The inspection, conducted by Department of Insurance officials, is required on a regular basis as part of the NCRRS. Morehead City also says in North Carolina, there were only 121 departments with a rating of 3 in 2019.

“As you can see with these results, our staff trains hard every single day to keep our community safe,” Chief Jamie Fulk said. “I am very proud of our men and women who represent Morehead City Fire and EMS.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.
Greenville woman dies after hit while walking in Food Lion parking lot
Snow and sleet potential
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Watch Thursday night through Saturday morning
The plant will shut down in January 2023.
DENSO closing Greenville plant
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Troopers confirm two Marines dead in military truck crash in Onslow County
Danny Smith, Tara Stancil
UPDATE: Parents indicted on murder charges in toddler’s death

Latest News

Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Troopers confirm two Marines dead in military truck crash in Onslow County
At-home COVID-19 test kits to ease long testing lines
Mahaganie Flowers
Family speaks out after deadly Kinston hit-and-run
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Greenville Police investigating shooting at apartment complex