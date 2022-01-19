Morehead City Fire and EMS gets upgraded rating

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City Fire and EMS Department has received a new rating from state officials.

Morehead City says Mike Causey, North Carolina Insurance commissioner and state fire marshal announced its fire and EMS department received a rating of 3, effective May 1st, 2022.

Morehead City’s rural districts Michell Village Crab Point and Wildwood also both received a rating of 3.

The city explains the North Carolina Response Rating System ratings system ranges from one (highest) to ten (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state). Higher ratings suggest a department is better equipped to respond to fires, and can also lower homeowners’ insurance rates in that fire district.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Fulk for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Causey said.

“The citizens in the town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

The inspection, conducted by Department of Insurance officials, is required on a regular basis as part of the NCRRS. Morehead City also says in North Carolina, there were only 121 departments with a rating of 3 in 2019.

“As you can see with these results, our staff trains hard every single day to keep our community safe,” Chief Jamie Fulk said. “I am very proud of our men and women who represent Morehead City Fire and EMS.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.