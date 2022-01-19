Advertisement

Miami builds 27-point halftime lead, cruises past UNC 85-57

By Associated Press
Jan. 18, 2022
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Isaiah Wong scored 25 points, Sam Waardenburg set a career high with 21 points and Miami led by 27 points at halftime en route to an 85-57 victory over North Carolina.

The Hurricanes ended a five-game losing streak in the series with their largest margin of victory over the Tar Heels.

Miami led 49-22 at the break, matching North Carolina’s largest halftime deficit since 2010 against Duke.

Waardenburg scored 17 points in the first half, Wong added 15 points and Kameron McGusty had 12 as the Hurricanes shot 58.1% from the field, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range.

Armando Bacot finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina.

