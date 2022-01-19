Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Watch Thursday night through Saturday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temps will jump to 60 Wednesday as winds turn from the southwest ahead of the next front. That next cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon, dropping the temp from near 56 at midday to the 30s by evening. Light rain will move in Thursday afternoon before transitioning to a light wintry mix late Thursday night for inland areas. Precipitation may end late Thursday night before starting again on Friday.

A coastal low will form along the front as it sits near our coast Friday into Friday night. We could see a good coverage of a wintry mix here in Eastern NC Friday afternoon through Friday night. At this time, it appears the best chance of snow is for the northern and more inland parts of the area. Sleet will mix in and lower snow totals for some as sleet and freezing rain will the dominate weather closer to the coast. Highs will only reach near 30 on Friday with mid 30s Saturday as the cold air huddles overhead. Overnight lows will run in the low to mid 20s with gusty winds yielding wind chills in the teens at times.

Snow and sleet potential (WITN)

Ice Forecast (WITN)

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 60. Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday

Rain showers are likely after midday. High nearing 56° by late morning, falling into the 30s by evening. Wind SW becoming N 10-15. Rain chance: 60%.

Friday

Snow and sleet inland. Sleet and freezing rain near the coast. Rain on the Outer Banks. Highs near 30. Wind N 10-15. Precipitation chance 90%

