Hurricanes huge first period sinks Bruins

Hurricanes 7, Bruins 1
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice during Carolina’s five-goal first period, Jaccob Slavin added a goal and two assists after a two-game absence, and the Hurricanes snapped the Boston Bruins’ five-game winning streak with a 7-1 victory.

Teuvo Teravainen, Seth Jarvis, Derek Stepan and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won two straight and seven of nine.

They earned the win playing in their first road game in 17 days because of COVID-19 postponements. The six-goal loss was Boston’s worst of the season.

The Bruins retired Willie O’Ree’s number in a pregame ceremony. He is the man who broke hockey’s color barrier.

