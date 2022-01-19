Greenville Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

Greenville Police tell us that officers went to Sterling Pointe around noon Wednesday.

Officers said that a woman was shot in the leg.

Police said that the woman’s injuries appeared non-life-threatening and that she refused to be taken to the hospital.

Officials said they are getting conflicting stories about what happened but it appears the shooter and the victim know each other. One person is being questioned at the police department.

Police believe it may have happened near the entrance of the complex.

