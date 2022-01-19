Family speaks out after deadly Kinston hit-and-run

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time, the family of 32-year-old Mahaganie Flowers, the victim of a deadly hit-and-run that took place over the weekend, is speaking out.

“Ever since that man knocked on my door at 2:15 in the morning to tell me that she was out there in the middle of the road, to see that, it’s been rough,” Quarla Blackwell, Flowers’ stepmother says.

Flowers, a mother of five, was found lying unresponsive near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Thompson Street shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday. Kinston police say they are investigating and looking for witnesses to the hit-and-run.

Blackwell says she rushed to the busy intersection to see if what she was told was true and saw a grisly scene.

Blackwell recounted the moment through tears.

“That’s not [what I] wanted to see of Mahaganie. That’s not what I wanted my last memory to be of Mahaganie.”

The scene is now filled with flowers, balloons, and cards in remembrance of the woman she was.

Blackwell remembers her stepdaughter as a pious woman.

“That baby believed in God. She walked around with a bag of Bibles all day long. She didn’t just walk around with them, she used them.”

Blackwell says Flowers’ spirit lives on, and that her family will not rest until the person responsible for her death is brought to justice. She also believes answers are out there and someone must know something.

“It is a well-known street in the city, it never sleeps. That street that Mahaganie got killed on is like [a] little New York,” Blackwell says.

“We’re prepared to put together a little reward to the person that comes forth with information on the person that did this. One thing I want the community to know is that it’s not snitching when you bring valuable information that brings justice for a person that was killed like Mahaganie. It’s called getting justice.”

Blackwell says Flowers’ funeral is supposed to take place on Saturday at St. Mark Church in Kinston, but may be delayed due to winter weather.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020.

