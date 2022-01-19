Driver charged after pickup truck ends up in Pitt County creek

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The driver of a pickup truck has been charged after his vehicle ended up in the Contentnea Creek Tuesday night.

The Highway Patrol has cited Robert Hill, Jr., of Hookerton, with a seat belt violation and failure to maintain lane control.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 11 South near the Lenoir County line around 5:45 p.m.

Troopers say the truck was heading south, ran off the right side of the highway, hit a tree, and went into the creek.

The 55-year-old Hill was not injured in the crash that slowed traffic as rescue crews blocked one lane of the highway.

