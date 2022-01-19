Advertisement

COVID-19 positive test rate, hospitalizations hit record high

(WIS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The positive test rate for COVID-19 and hospitalizations linked to the virus have hit record highs in North Carolina.

Department of Health and Human Services data shows on Monday, 35.9% of people who tested for COVID-19 tested positive. Department data also shows hospitalizations hit a record high Tuesday with 4,689 people in the hospital with the virus.

The previous record for COVID-19 positive test rate was on Sunday when 33.1% of tests were positive. The previous record for hospitalizations was Monday when 4,630 were hospitalized with the virus.

