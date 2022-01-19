Carteret County handles ongoing staffing shortages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Restaurant manager Jason Eure no longer worries about a lunch rush, as Floyd’s in Morehead City was forced to cut back their hours because they can’t find enough people to work.

“It’s painful from the business standpoint... you’re bringing in less money and you’ve got to figure out how to pay the bills,” Eure said.

Eure says staffing struggles began a few years ago after Hurricane Florence.

“After all the damage that was caused in the area... and it has not gotten any better.”

COVID-19 has only made the problem worse.

Floyd’s is now open only for dinner, and one less day a week than before

Still, the restaurant is far from the only one in a tough spot.

Tom Kies, Carteret County Chamber of Commerce president says the county is feeling the lack of workers across all sectors.

Kies says some employers are trying to attract workers by increasing pay or offering sign-on bonuses.

He adds that Carteret County faces a very unique situation because affordable housing is especially acute in the area.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.