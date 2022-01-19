Advertisement

Carteret County handles ongoing staffing shortages

Morehead City
Morehead City(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Restaurant manager Jason Eure no longer worries about a lunch rush, as Floyd’s in Morehead City was forced to cut back their hours because they can’t find enough people to work.

“It’s painful from the business standpoint... you’re bringing in less money and you’ve got to figure out how to pay the bills,” Eure said.

Eure says staffing struggles began a few years ago after Hurricane Florence.

COVID-19 has only made the problem worse.

Floyd’s is now open only for dinner, and one less day a week than before

Still, the restaurant is far from the only one in a tough spot.

Tom Kies, Carteret County Chamber of Commerce president says the county is feeling the lack of workers across all sectors.

Kies says some employers are trying to attract workers by increasing pay or offering sign-on bonuses.

He adds that Carteret County faces a very unique situation because affordable housing is especially acute in the area.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.
Greenville woman dies after hit while walking in Food Lion parking lot
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Ice storm threat increases for Friday
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A Kinston police officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
No charges in crash involving Kinston police officer

Latest News

Testing sites could shutdown due to bad weather.
Severe storms could close COVID-19 testing sites
DENSO closing Greenville plant
DENSO closing Greenville plant
UPDATE: Parents indicted on murder charges in toddler’s death
UPDATE: Parents indicted on murder charges in toddler’s death
Lenoir County school bus driver charged in crash in front of middle school
Lenoir County school bus driver charged in crash in front of middle school