Carolina Hurricanes announces make-up dates for COVID-19 postponed games

RALEIGH (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes announcing the rescheduling of games postponed by COVID-19 this season. Even with the postponement of 7 games, the Canes lead their division and are 3rd in the conference. A chance to make up some points in a hurry and get back even in the games played category with the teams ahead of them.

The Hurricanes shared these dates:

“Monday, February 7 at Toronto - 7 p.m. EST

Tuesday, February 8 at Ottawa - 7 p.m. EST

Thursday, February 10 at Boston - 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, February 12 at Minnesota - 8 p.m. EST

Wednesday, February 16 vs. Florida - 7:30 p.m. EST

Friday, February 18 vs. Nashville - 7 p.m. EST

Sunday, February 20 at Pittsburgh - 1 p.m. EST

Monday, February 21 at Philadelphia - 3 p.m. EST "

