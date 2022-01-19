Advertisement

Carolina Hurricanes announces make-up dates for COVID-19 postponed games

Canes reschedule 7 postponed games
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes announcing the rescheduling of games postponed by COVID-19 this season. Even with the postponement of 7 games, the Canes lead their division and are 3rd in the conference. A chance to make up some points in a hurry and get back even in the games played category with the teams ahead of them.

The Hurricanes shared these dates:

“Monday, February 7 at Toronto - 7 p.m. EST

Tuesday, February 8 at Ottawa - 7 p.m. EST

Thursday, February 10 at Boston - 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, February 12 at Minnesota - 8 p.m. EST

Wednesday, February 16 vs. Florida - 7:30 p.m. EST

Friday, February 18 vs. Nashville - 7 p.m. EST

Sunday, February 20 at Pittsburgh - 1 p.m. EST

Monday, February 21 at Philadelphia - 3 p.m. EST "

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.
Greenville woman dies after hit while walking in Food Lion parking lot
Snow and sleet potential
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Watch Thursday night through Saturday morning
The plant will shut down in January 2023.
DENSO closing Greenville plant
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Troopers confirm two Marines dead in military truck crash in Onslow County
Danny Smith, Tara Stancil
UPDATE: Parents indicted on murder charges in toddler’s death

Latest News

Wilson Greenfield sweeps JP2 boys and girls, former Rose star Murphy shares about picking Queens Uni
ECU men’s basketball blows 20-point 2nd half lead, falls to UCF in overtime
Wilson Greenfield boys and girls sweep John Paul II on the road
Wilson Greenfield sweeps JP2 boys and girls, former Rose star Murphy shares about picking Queens University for basketball
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes huge first period sinks Bruins