Wayne County shuts down COVID-19 testing

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Wayne County Health Department announced it will not have COVID-19 testing available until further notice.

Testing only resumed Tuesday morning when by afternoon, all test kits were administered.

Wayne County previously announced it had run out of COVID-19 test kits on Dec. 30th, 2021, due to increased demand.

The health department says it is working hard with the state Department of Health and Human Services to get more testing kits.

Updates will be posted here and people who need a COVID-19 test can find another testing option here.

