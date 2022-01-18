Advertisement

UPDATE: Parents indicted on murder charges in toddler’s death

Danny Smith, Tara Stancil
Danny Smith, Tara Stancil(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say the mother of a three-year-old child who died earlier this month is now facing charges along with the father.

Police say 34-year-old Tara Stancil and 29-year-old Danny Smith have been indicted with first-degree murder and child abuse charges for their child Bentley Smith’s death.

On Jan. 3rd, the child’s father, 29-year-old Danny Smith, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.

On Jan. 1st at about 7:40 at night, police were called into Kennedy Circle in response to a toddler in cardiac arrest. Bentley Smith was brought to Vidant Medical Center where he later died.

