TSA seizes 254 firearms at North Carolina airports in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Transportation Security Administration says its officers seized 106 guns at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2021, nearly double the number they seized at the airport in the previous year.

A news release says another 100 firearms were taken at the security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, three times the total in 2020.

In each instance, the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

Elsewhere, Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro reported 12 firearms seized, double the amount in 2020.

At Asheville Regional Airport, TSA says 15 firearms were taken, compared to five in the previous year.

