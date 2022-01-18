Sports Spotlight: D.H. Conley senior wrestler Walker Kassnove breaks school all-time pins record

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A win in wrestling is a big deal. A win through a pin is even bigger. It’s that difference which makes D.H. Conley senior Walker Kassnove so special to his teammates. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I have always wrestled since I was a little kid,” says D.H. Conley senior wrestler Walker Kassnove, “Starting in club at either five or six years old and have wrestled since then.”

D.H. Conley senior wrestler Walker Kassnove’s love for the sport...

“Self accountability, you know when you get pinned, or you get beat, or anything like that, it only falls on you,” says Kassnove, “You can’t blame a teammate, you can’t blame Coach, and you can’t blame anything else outside yourself.”

...has helped him become one of the area’s toughest grapplers.

“No matter how far behind you can be, no matter how bad you can be beat, you can always turn it around,” says Walker.

“He will stick out a match,” says D.H. Conley head wrestling coach Michael Taylor, “He doesn’t need to win it in the first 30 seconds. He has an unbelievable top move.”

Walker developing a whole bag of moves to earn pins.

“It’s not really as much one move is better than the other as it is how good you can be at that specific move. What you can specialize in,” says Kassnove.

Kassnove broke the D.H. Conley career record for pins last week.

“Very cool thing to have and it always feels good to break a record,” says Walker, “To have some thing of my own, to leave a mark of my own.”

“The pin record was formally held by my brother, who is the last state champion for wrestling that we’ve had here, since 2003,” says Taylor, “Which was 103 pins. Walker is not only hit the 100 win mark, 106 of those are pins.”

Pins which have meant points in duals.

“Whether you pin him in the first. Or you’re losing in pin them in the last,” says Taylor, “Your team gets six team points.”

Helping the Vikings go undefeated in duals each of the last two seasons.

“Hard work, the grind do you know a day in and day out coming to practice whether you want to or not,” says Kassnove, “When you have practice so hard, near the end of practice when you are laying on the mat and you can barely stand up, do you feel like you’re going to pass out, that is one matches are won. Those seconds, and those times, are when matches are won. As a team, I believe we do that.”

They have a big dual match against New Bern which decides the conference title on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.