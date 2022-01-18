Onslow County reports six new COVID-19 related deaths, 27 clusters

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Six new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Onslow County since last Thursday, and clusters of cases have more than doubled since last Monday.

Onslow County Health Director Kristen Hoover reports that five of the people who died were over the age of 65 and one was under 65. All had underlying health conditions.

Onslow County officials say there are now 27 COVID-19 clusters in the county. Only 11 were reported last Monday. A cluster is a group of persons who have been infected in the same place or event.

The county adds that about six percent of its government workforce is out of work Tuesday due to the virus.

