Onslow County deputies accuse man of child sex abuse that started in 1975

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been charged with child sex crimes out of Onslow County.

Deputies arrested Thomas Poulin, 73, and charged him with four counts of indecent liberties with children.

Investigators said that Poulin exposed himself and took indecent liberties with children within his family.

Officials said that the abuse began in mid-1975 and continued to happen for around 10 years. Two victims have come forward with allegations against the man and the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said Poulin has a prior conviction for the same charges.

Poulin is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on other victims to call them at 910-989-4066 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

