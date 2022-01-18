Advertisement

One injured in small plane crash near Fuquay/Angier air field

The crash happened near an airfield outside of Fuquay-Varina.
The crash happened near an airfield outside of Fuquay-Varina.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. (WRAL) - A single-engine Thatcher CX4 registered to a pilot from Angier crashed Tuesday afternoon near Fuquay/Angier air field off N.C. Highway 55.

WRAL reports one person was injured.

A search of FAA records shows the plane is registered to Rodney D. Whipple, 78, but it was not clear whether Whipple was at the controls at the time of the crash or whether the plane carried more than one person.

