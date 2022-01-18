Advertisement

VIDEO: Man with distinct gait wanted for nursery theft

Deputies say the man walks with a distinct gait.
Deputies say the man walks with a distinct gait.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in tracking down someone who recently stole items from a nursery.

Nash County deputies say it happened at Allen’s Nursery on South Halifax Road.

They say from the surveillance video it appears the thief is a white man who walks with a distinct gait.

During the theft, he stole a photo of an American eagle and a picture of the “Don’t Tread On Me” flag.

If you know who the man is, or know someone who recently showed up with new artwork at their home, call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.

