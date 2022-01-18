Advertisement

Man dies after driving moped into stopped SUV on Outer Banks

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man died on Saturday after police say he drove his moped into an SUV at a traffic light.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department says at about noon, 58-year-old Kenneth Krick, of Kill Devil Hills, was traveling south on US 158 when he got to a traffic light on 5th Street. Krick was going about 30-35 mph when he crashed into the back of a Volkswagen Atlas that was stopped at the light.

Police say Krick suffered severe injuries and died at the scene. They say the Volkswagen driver bears no responsibility for the crash.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son
A Kinston police officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
No charges in crash involving Kinston police officer
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Ice storm threat increases for Friday
The officer crashed her patrol car after chasing the suspect.
Suspect identified in Mt. Olive patrol car hijacking, officer released from Vidant
Video from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore shows long stretches of sandbags where...
VIDEO: Significant dune damage on Ocracoke due to storm

Latest News

GRIM MILESTONE: 20,000 North Carolina deaths due to COVID-19
Thomas Poulin is charged with four counts of indecent liberties with children.
Onslow County deputies accuse man of child sex abuse that started in 1975
Lenoir County school bus driver charged in crash in front of middle school
Fatal crash
Man charged with DWI after deadly crash in Perquimans County