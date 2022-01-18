Man dies after driving moped into stopped SUV on Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man died on Saturday after police say he drove his moped into an SUV at a traffic light.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department says at about noon, 58-year-old Kenneth Krick, of Kill Devil Hills, was traveling south on US 158 when he got to a traffic light on 5th Street. Krick was going about 30-35 mph when he crashed into the back of a Volkswagen Atlas that was stopped at the light.

Police say Krick suffered severe injuries and died at the scene. They say the Volkswagen driver bears no responsibility for the crash.

