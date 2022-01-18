Advertisement

Man charged with DWI after deadly crash in Perquimans County

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Moyock man has been charged after troopers say he was impaired and caused a crash that killed another man on Monday.

Bryan Harrell is charged with driving while impaired and felony death by vehicle.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Harvey Point Road in Perquimans County.

Troopers say it was a head-on crash and that the other driver, 71-year-old Levery Butts, of Hertford, died at the scene.

The man was trapped in his vehicle and had to be freed by rescue crews.

The 45-year-old Harrell was sent to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for evaluation and was later charged by troopers.

