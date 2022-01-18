Advertisement

Lenoir County school bus involved in crash, no students on board

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County school bus was involved in crash early Tuesday morning, but no students were on board.

County spokesperson Bryan Hanks says the crash involved a pick-up truck and school bus on Highway 258 in front of Woodington Middle School around 6 a.m. Hanks says two people had minor injuries from the crash.

The highway was closed for some time but has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation. WITN will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son
A Kinston police officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
No charges in crash involving Kinston police officer
The officer crashed her patrol car after chasing the suspect.
Suspect identified in Mt. Olive patrol car hijacking, officer released from Vidant
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking another wintry threat
Video from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore shows long stretches of sandbags where...
VIDEO: Significant dune damage on Ocracoke due to storm

Latest News

Video from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore shows long stretches of sandbags where...
Highway 12 reopens on Outer Banks
Powerball 01-17-22
NCEL 01-17-22
NCEL 01-17-22
MLK Day in ENC.
ENC communities hold MLK Day events