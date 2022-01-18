Lenoir County school bus involved in crash, no students on board

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County school bus was involved in crash early Tuesday morning, but no students were on board.

County spokesperson Bryan Hanks says the crash involved a pick-up truck and school bus on Highway 258 in front of Woodington Middle School around 6 a.m. Hanks says two people had minor injuries from the crash.

The highway was closed for some time but has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation. WITN will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.