Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Ice storm threat increases for Friday

We’ll stay quiet Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the next wintry threat late week.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunny skies will prevail Tuesday with another day of chilly upper 40s and lighter winds. Temps will jump to 60 on Wednesday as winds turn to the southwest ahead of the next front. That next cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon, dropping the temp from near 60 at midday to the 30s by evening. Light rain will move in Thursday afternoon before transitioning to a light wintry mix late Thursday night for inland areas.

A coastal low will form along the front as it sits near our coast Friday into Friday night. We could see a good coverage of a wintry mix here in the Eastern NC on Friday through Friday night. At this time, it appears the main precipitation types will be rain along the coast, freezing rain and sleet for most inland areas and then some now for very northern and wester parts of our area. Highs will only reach the mid 30s on Friday with upper 30s Saturday as the cold air huddles overhead. Overnight lows will run in the mid to upper 20s with gusty winds yielding wind chills in the teens at times.

Tuesday

Sunny and chilly. High of 47. Wind: W: 5-10 G15

Wednesday

Partly sunny and mild. High of 60. Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday

Rain showers likely after midday. High nearing 60° by late morning, falling into the 30s by evening. Wind SW becoming N 10-15. Rain chance: 60%.

