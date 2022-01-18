Advertisement

Highway Patrol responding to vehicle in water in Pitt County

Pitt County accident
Pitt County accident(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A vehicle is in the water near Contentnea Creek in Pitt County just north of the Lenoir County line.

Highway Patrol and law enforcement are on the scene. It is unclear at the moment whether someone’s life was or is in danger.

WITN learned that the vehicle hit the water going southbound on Highway 11. One lane is closed in that direction.

Both lanes are open in the northbound direction heading toward Greenville.

This is a developing story. Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates as we learn more information.

