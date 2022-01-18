Advertisement

Highway 12 reopens on Outer Banks

Video from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore shows long stretches of sandbags where protective dunes used to be on the north end of the barrier island.(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Highway 12 on the Outer Banks is reopen in both directions following this weekend’s storm.

The Department of Transportation says flooding on Highway 12 between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Hatteras has been cleared. The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says all roads are passable at this time, but a few areas might see a small amount of water or sand on the road.

This past weekend’s storm caused severe beach erosion on Ocracoke Island. Video from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore showed long stretches of sandbags where protective dunes used to be on the north end of the barrier island.

Ferries to Hatteras Island, Cedar Island and Swan Quarter canceled their routes due to windy conditions and rough seas. The ferries hope to be back in operation on Tuesday.

