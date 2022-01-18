Advertisement

GRIM MILESTONE: 20,000 North Carolina deaths due to COVID-19

(WBRC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina hit a grim COVID-19 milestone on Tuesday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there have now been 20,000 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

While the death rate due to the omicron variant is not as severe as the original virus or the delta variant, deaths have continued to add up.

The state also set a new record for the percentage of positives at testing sites. One in three people tested is now turning up positive, for a test rate of 33.3%.

The positive test rate has been around 30% since January 2nd when it jumped to 29.5%.

Also on Tuesday, new cases jumped back up to 31,902 after many testing sites were closed on Monday for the holiday.

