Family, friends of shooting victim call for justice
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family and friends called for justice Tuesday for a man who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day.
Demonstrators marched through uptown Greenville and ended up at the Pitt County Courthouse, which is home to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the case.
The sheriff’s office tells WITN its investigation into the death of 38-year-old Brandon Hardy is ongoing.
A report of the shooting said Hardy was killed at about 3:25 a.m. at a home on Alvin Road outside of Grimesland. No arrests have been made and no other details have been released.
Demonstrators Tuesday held signs that read “Killer on the loose,” “Stop the violence now,” and “Justice for Brandon Hardy.”
Family members spoke to WITN at the rally about the impact of Hardy’s death and the action they want to see taken.
“My brother was taken from us,” Brittany Hardy, Brandon Hardy’s sister said.
Nearly three weeks after his death, Hardy’s mother claims she brought her son’s phone to the sheriff’s office, which she said has important evidence that would justify an arrest. She says she knows exactly who killed her son.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office gave a statement to WITN about updates in the case, saying:
Hardy’s family says they will continue to push on until justice is served.
