Family, friends of shooting victim call for justice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family and friends called for justice Tuesday for a man who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day.

Demonstrators marched through uptown Greenville and ended up at the Pitt County Courthouse, which is home to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the case.

The sheriff’s office tells WITN its investigation into the death of 38-year-old Brandon Hardy is ongoing.

A report of the shooting said Hardy was killed at about 3:25 a.m. at a home on Alvin Road outside of Grimesland. No arrests have been made and no other details have been released.

Demonstrators Tuesday held signs that read “Killer on the loose,” “Stop the violence now,” and “Justice for Brandon Hardy.”

Family members spoke to WITN at the rally about the impact of Hardy’s death and the action they want to see taken.

“My brother was taken from us,” Brittany Hardy, Brandon Hardy’s sister said.

“It was not expected at all. He was a good, kindhearted soul and would do anything for anybody. To have him snatched away like this and nothing being done about it is just a tragedy.”

Nearly three weeks after his death, Hardy’s mother claims she brought her son’s phone to the sheriff’s office, which she said has important evidence that would justify an arrest. She says she knows exactly who killed her son.

“The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has failed and I’m done with them. So that’s why I’m handling it this way and with my attorneys.”

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office gave a statement to WITN about updates in the case, saying:

“The death of Brandon Hardy is still an open case that remains under active investigation. As such, we are still unable to release specific details to the public at this time. Our office has remained in contact with the district attorney’s office throughout the investigation, sharing the facts as gathered. We expect to have completed our role as fact finders and be able to present our full report to the DA’s office this week. At that time we will await their decision on when and if charges will be filed.”

Hardy’s family says they will continue to push on until justice is served.

