ENC communities hold MLK Day events

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Community organizations in Morehead City and Jacksonville hosted events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In Morehead City, an event was held at MLK Park in honor of King and his legacy.

Community members gave speeches, sang hymns, and children recited excerpts from some of King’s most famous speeches.

“I try to instill in them the legacy of Dr. King, that we are all equal, we all belong together, and pulling in the other groups in our community is so important,” Jennifer Johnson, an MLK event organizer said.

The United Way of Onslow County held its annual day of service in honor of King.

The United Way’s Children Healthy Eating on Weekends program partnered with students throughout the county to prepare nonperishable food bags for food-insecure children in need.

“There have been students in my classes... I don’t know what their situation is back home, and so I always think about those kids and it’s just reassuring you know, being able to like help on a day like this,” Catherine Lee, a student at White Oak High School said.

Wayne Fluellen, a member of the Carteret County NAACP spoke about the significance of the Morehead City event.

“It’s important that our children are out here saying that we can get along with each other because any country’s greatest natural resource is our children. And if you lose your children, you’ve lost everything.”

