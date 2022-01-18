Elderly Greenville woman dies after hit while walking in Food Lion parking lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating after an elderly woman was hit and killed by a truck in a grocery store parking lot.

Officers say 73-year-old Jane Boardman was leaving the Food Lion on East 10th Street and walking to her car when she was hit by a GMC pickup truck driven by Spencer Scott, 21, of Elizabethtown.

Police said Scott was making a left turn from one of the aisles of the parking lot when he hit Boardman.

The extent of the woman’s injuries were not known at the time, according to officers.

Police said this case was initially handled by its patrol officers but has been turned over to the Traffic Safety Unit after Boardman died this morning at Vidant Medical Center.

Charges are pending in the case, police said.

