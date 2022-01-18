DENSO closing Greenville plant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A big blow to the Greenville economy as a large manufacturing company announced it is closing.

DENSO International says it will shut down its facility on Sugg Parkway in one year.

DENSO, which used to be called ASMO, makes small motors at the facility.

The plant employs 475 people.

“While DENSO continues to develop and manufacture a range of small motors, we will consolidate small motor products to suitable DENSO locations that can support multi-product business to remain efficient and meet customer needs.”

Ironically, banners with “now hiring” were out in front of the plant this afternoon.

The company says employees will have the chance to pursue jobs at other DENSO facilities, while laid-off employees will be offered competitive severance packages.

