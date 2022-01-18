Advertisement

DENSO closing Greenville plant

The plant will shut down in January 2023.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A big blow to the Greenville economy as a large manufacturing company announced it is closing.

DENSO International says it will shut down its facility on Sugg Parkway in one year.

DENSO, which used to be called ASMO, makes small motors at the facility.

The plant employs 475 people.

Ironically, banners with “now hiring” were out in front of the plant this afternoon.

The company says employees will have the chance to pursue jobs at other DENSO facilities, while laid-off employees will be offered competitive severance packages.

