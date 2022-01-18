Democrats pan plan by N. Carolina GOP to delay primary again

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Democratic legislative leaders are panning an effort by Republicans to delay primary elections by another three weeks.

Republican lawmakers plan to convene the General Assembly on Wednesday to pass a measure that would put off the May 17 primary until June 7.

The reason they give is the close window between when the state Supreme Court rules on whether redistricting plans are lawful and a deadline to begin the election process should maps have to be redrawn.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also appeared to criticize the Republican attempt.

A Cooper veto couldn’t be overturned unless a few Democrats join Republicans to vote yes.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.