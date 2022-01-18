Advertisement

Deadly hit & run victim identified; Kinston police seek more witnesses

The deadly hit & run happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.
The deadly hit & run happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police have now identified a woman who was struck and killed this past weekend by a hit and run driver.

Mahaganie Flowers was found lying unresponsive near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Thompson Street shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle that hit the 32-year-old woman did not stop.

Kinston police are still looking for witnesses to the deadly hit and run.

They ask anyone who may have been in the area, know the whereabouts of the vehicle, or who has cameras on that portion of MLK Boulevard to call them at 252-939-4020.

