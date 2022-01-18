Deadly hit & run victim identified; Kinston police seek more witnesses

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police have now identified a woman who was struck and killed this past weekend by a hit and run driver.

Mahaganie Flowers was found lying unresponsive near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Thompson Street shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle that hit the 32-year-old woman did not stop.

Kinston police are still looking for witnesses to the deadly hit and run.

They ask anyone who may have been in the area, know the whereabouts of the vehicle, or who has cameras on that portion of MLK Boulevard to call them at 252-939-4020.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.