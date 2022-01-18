COVID-19 positive test rate nears 50% at Vidant site

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Medical Center is seeing a nearly 50 percent COVID-19 positive test rate.

Dr. Dave Harlow, vice president of Allied Services at Vidant Health says the site in Greenville continues to test between 600 and 800 people per day.

Harlow says over the last couple of weeks, nearly half of the people tested have tested positive for COVID-19. He says the drive-through lines begin filling up at 5 a.m. and generally reach capacity early in the day.

Harlow recommends people use home testing kits and request them from the federal government. He says staff members have seen an increase in cases of COVID-19 as well, but they have been able to maintain the Greenville testing site.

“One out of every two people they’ll touch today or come in contact with today is going to have COVID, so we have seen it rise in our own staff and it has caused staffing challenges for us as well,” Harlow told WITN.

Harlow also is urging people to see their primary care provider if they have symptoms or think they have been exposed to the virus. He says Vidant can advise people if they need to get tested or not.

