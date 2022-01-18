Attorney General Stein shares top 10 scam complaints in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has released the top 10 consumer complaints North Carolinians filed with the state’s Department of Justice in 2021.

At the top of the list is telemarketing/robocalls, which Stein has spoken about in the past.

“Robocallers continue be a daily nuisance and a threat to our hard-earned money,” Stein said.

“I know how frustrating it is to get these calls and texts all the time. That’s why I’m leading the nationwide charge to partner with other attorneys general, federal agencies, and the phone companies to put in place technological solutions to stop robocalls and to go after robocallers who scam North Carolinians. I’ll continue our efforts to cut down on robocalls in 2022 and get back our peace of mind.”

Stein says the NCDOJ received 28,043 consumer complaints in 2021. Utility, credit, motor vehicle, and price gouging scam calls round out the rest of the top 5 on the list.

Top 10 2021 scam complaints (Attorney General Josh Stein)

