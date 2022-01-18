Advertisement

Attorney General Stein shares top 10 scam complaints in North Carolina

(WAVE 3 News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has released the top 10 consumer complaints North Carolinians filed with the state’s Department of Justice in 2021.

At the top of the list is telemarketing/robocalls, which Stein has spoken about in the past.

“Robocallers continue be a daily nuisance and a threat to our hard-earned money,” Stein said.

Stein says the NCDOJ received 28,043 consumer complaints in 2021. Utility, credit, motor vehicle, and price gouging scam calls round out the rest of the top 5 on the list.

Top 10 2021 scam complaints
Top 10 2021 scam complaints(Attorney General Josh Stein)

