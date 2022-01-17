Advertisement

Winter storm whipping East Coast with snow, thunderstorms

Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves...
Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves through the area in Mebane, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds Monday.

Forecasters estimate a foot of snow will fall in parts of New England, New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania through Tuesday morning. New York City is expected to be spared most of the snowfall.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the major city early Monday, which included Brooklyn and Queens. Sleet and rain are the main threats for much of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Road conditions were also a concern. Plow truck drivers were scattered along roads and highways in the region in the early morning hours.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Olive police vehicle hijacked, officer airlifted to Vidant
WITN First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain expected after a wintry mix this morning
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son
The officer crashed her patrol car after chasing the suspect.
Suspect identified in Mt. Olive patrol car hijacking, officer released from Vidant
Traffic Stop Leads To Robbery Suspect Arrest
Traffic stop leads to robbery suspect arrest in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Support flows to ‘changed’ Texas synagogue after standoff
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Attorney General Josh Stein shares solutions to problems North Carolinians face
Suspect identified in Mt. Olive patrol car hijacking, officer released from Vidant
The officer crashed her patrol car after chasing the suspect.
Suspect identified in Mt. Olive patrol car hijacking, officer released from Vidant