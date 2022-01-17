Williamston holds MLK Day celebration

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Celebrations are being held all across the country Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

One celebration in Eastern Carolina is in Williamston, in the Martin County Auditorium at Riverside High School.

Pastor Cynthia Pointe of Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church says they have been holding the celebration for 37 years.

Pastors of the church and other guest speakers spoke to the crowd and gospel singer Kim Person sang to the attendees.

“Dr. King led this nation and this world in so many ways and we are trying to bring our communities together so we can make this nation better and greater again,” Pointe said.

Residents were also able to register to vote at the event and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic was held by the Martin County Health Department.

